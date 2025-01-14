Man killed in New Year's Day crash in Darfield named

Police have released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury on New Year's Day.

He was 57-year-old Peter John Rogers from Christchurch.

In a statement on the day of the crash, police said they were called to the scene, on Old West Coast Rd in Darfield, about 11am.

They found two people critically hurt, one of whom died at the scene.

The other was taken to hospital. There was no update on their condition today.

Police inquiries are ongoing.