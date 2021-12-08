Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Man killed in North Canterbury crash named

    The man killed in a crash in North Canterbury on Friday night has been named.

    James George Heaven, 50, of Motunau, died following the fatal one vehicle crash on Glendhu Rd, Motunau, just before 8.30pm.

    A second person was flown helicopter to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

    "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

    The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

     

     

