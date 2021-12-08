Man killed in North Canterbury crash named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man killed in a crash in North Canterbury on Friday night has been named.
James George Heaven, 50, of Motunau, died following the fatal one vehicle crash on Glendhu Rd, Motunau, just before 8.30pm.
A second person was flown helicopter to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.