Man killed in North Canterbury crash named

The man killed in a crash in North Canterbury on Friday night has been named.

James George Heaven, 50, of Motunau, died following the fatal one vehicle crash on Glendhu Rd, Motunau, just before 8.30pm.

A second person was flown helicopter to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.