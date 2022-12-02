Man killed in SH77 crash named

Police have released the name of a Canterbury man killed in a crash on State Highway 77 last month.

Kevin Dale Truscott, 63, of Geraldine, died after the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mt Hutt Station Rd and Arundel Rakaia Gorge Rd about 2pm on November 18.

A police spokesperson said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

The crash closed SH77 for more than three hours.