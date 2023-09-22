Man rescued from cave

Lake Pearson. Photo: Charissa Harrison / ODT file image

A man with a possible broken ankle has been rescued from a cave at Lake Pearson in Canterbury.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were notified of an incident on West Coast Rd at 1.53pm on Thursday.

A rapid response unit, ambulance and a helicopter from Christchurch were called to the scene.

Canterbury police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper told the Herald a 25-year-old man was injured inside a cave and was taken to hospital with a possible broken ankle.

By Sam Sherwood