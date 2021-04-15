Man wanted after Motueka shooting arrested in North Canterbury

Jahdai Kennard. Photo: NZ Police

Police have arrested a man in North Canterbury who was wanted in relation to a firearms incident in Motueka on Tuesday that left one person in hospital.

A police spokesperson said a 33-year-old was arrested without incident in Woodend on State Highway 1 after a planned traffic stop on Thursday morning.

“We very much appreciate the support and assistance from the Motueka and wider Nelson Bays communities. We are very aware of the concern that such incidents cause," Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell said.

On Wednesday, police warned the public not to approach Jahdai Kennard who they believe was connected to the shooting which put another man in hospital.

"Final inquiries in relation to the Motueka incident are still being completed which will enable appropriate charging decisions to be made," police said.

The injured man was flown to Nelson Hospital after receiving gunshot wounds. A hospital spokeswoman said he was treated and discharged on Tuesday.

Police said at the time the men are believed to be known to each other.