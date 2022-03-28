Mandates lifted but no vacancies at some Canterbury high schools

Mount Hutt College had some staff leave due to the vaccine mandates and, while the principal says they are welcome to return, the vacancies have been filled. Photo: File image

Teachers forced to leave their jobs due to the vaccine mandates will likely see a no vacancy sign, despite being able to return to work from April 5.

The principals of Mid Canterbury’s two secondary schools both say that vacancies caused by the mandates have been filled.

Ashburton College principal Ross Preece said several staff had left due to the Government's vaccine mandates but those vacancies had since been filled.

The government announced the vaccine mandates will be lifted from April 5 but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said employers could still decide whether their workers needed to be vaccinated. As that was only announced last week, Preece said that was a decision still to be made.

With a decision on a vaccination policy after April 4 still to be made, Preece did not rule out welcoming those teachers back into the fold, except as it stands they are fully staffed.

Mount Hutt College principal Jack Saxon said the small number of staff that left as a result of the mandates have had their positions filled.

“So it is not as easy as simply asking if they will be welcomed back," Saxon said.

If we reframe this question and ask: 'Would I appoint them should I have a future vacancy?' Then the answer would be yes.”

Saxon said Mt Hutt would be removing the need for vaccination proof for employees from the time the new order comes into effect.

In the early childhood sector, a spokeswoman said the changes will help the sector especially centres that are struggling with staffing, but it won't have a major impact in Ashburton due to the high vaccination rates.

-By Jonathan Leask