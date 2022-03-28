Monday, 28 March 2022

Mandates lifted but no vacancies at some Canterbury high schools

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Mount Hutt College had some staff leave due to the vaccine mandates and, while the principal says...
    Mount Hutt College had some staff leave due to the vaccine mandates and, while the principal says they are welcome to return, the vacancies have been filled. Photo: File image
    Teachers forced to leave their jobs due to the vaccine mandates will likely see a no vacancy sign, despite being able to return to work from April 5.

    The principals of Mid Canterbury’s two secondary schools both say that vacancies caused by the mandates have been filled.

    Ashburton College principal Ross Preece said several staff had left due to the Government's vaccine mandates but those vacancies had since been filled.

    The government announced the vaccine mandates will be lifted from April 5 but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said employers could still decide whether their workers needed to be vaccinated. As that was only announced last week, Preece said that was a decision still to be made.

    With a decision on a vaccination policy after April 4 still to be made, Preece did not rule out welcoming those teachers back into the fold, except as it stands they are fully staffed.

    Mount Hutt College principal Jack Saxon said the small number of staff that left as a result of the mandates have had their positions filled.

    “So it is not as easy as simply asking if they will be welcomed back," Saxon said.

    If we reframe this question and ask: 'Would I appoint them should I have a future vacancy?' Then the answer would be yes.”

    Saxon said Mt Hutt would be removing the need for vaccination proof for employees from the time the new order comes into effect.

    In the early childhood sector, a spokeswoman said the changes will help the sector especially centres that are struggling with staffing, but it won't have a major impact in Ashburton due to the high vaccination rates.

    -By Jonathan Leask

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter