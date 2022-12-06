Manhunt for alleged thief in Greta Valley

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A manhunt is under way in a North Canterbury township for an alleged thief.
Police were called to Greta Valley, 78km north of Christchurch, shortly before 7am.
It’s alleged a theft took place at a workplace in the region, and the offender fled before police arrived.
The offender is still on the run, and inquiries are ongoing.
At one stage, police appeared to be inspecting a white ute that had crashed into a walkway in Greta Valley.