Maxwell joins race for Ashburton council seat

Jeanette Maxwell. Photo: Supplied

Jeanette Maxwell has spent years working with councils - and now she wants to be on one.

Maxwell said she has spent years on the advocacy side of governance and is now looking to step over to being a decision maker, standing for the Ashburton District Council in the Western Ward.

“I’ve had pressure from people to run for the council in the last three elections.

“This time around, since I’ve given up some other roles, I have more time to put towards advocating for the community on council.

“It’s an opportunity to be on that side that helps inform and make decisions.”

The 58-year-old mum-of-three and her husband Alister run a 300ha sheep and beef property at the foot of Mt Hutt.

Maxwell has been involved in Federated Farmers since 2005, rising to be the first female Meat and Fibre chairperson and national board member, but is now “just a member”.

She helped establish the Mid Canterbury Catchment Collective and is a member of the Foothills catchment group.

Maxwell has been involved with a variety of organisations both locally and nationally, including being a current EA Networks shareholders committee member, a role she would relinquish if elected.

“With my governance experience of having been on the other side of the table, I’ll go in with an understanding of what’s required and what’s needed.”

In the Western Ward, as of Monday 4pm, Maxwell joined deputy mayor Liz McMillan and fellow newcomer Deborah Gilkison running for the two vacancies.

McMillan is also standing for the mayoralty against Russell Ellis, a three-term councillor.

Ellis is also standing in the Ashburton Ward along with first-term councillors Phill Hooper, Tony Todd and newcomer Steph Poole.

In the Eastern Ward there is first-term councillor Richard Wilson and newcomer Phill Everest.

The Methven Community Board has its first nomination in Simon Wareing.

In Selwyn, former councillor Murray Lemon is looking to return to the council table.

Lemon did not re-stand in 2022 but is back on the ballot in 2025, seeking the sole seat in the Ellesmere Ward.

Lydia Gliddon nomination is in for the mayoralty, confirming she will not also run in the Tawera Malvern Ward.

That means there will be at least seven new faces around the table in the next council term.

Chasing the two new at large seats are Sharon hunt, Barry Mackenzie, and Tracy Macleod.

Denise Carrick, Aaron McGlinchy, and Karim Sabet are in the running for the three seats in the Kā Puna Springs Ward.

John Verry is the lone nominee to date in the Tawera Malvern Ward (1 vacancy) while 18-year-old Avi Aulakh is the only nominee in the Kā Mānia Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies).

After a slow start, nominations for Environment Canterbury have started coming in.

Ian Mackenzie, with Mayor Neil Brown as one of his nominators, and John Sunckell are officially seeking re-election in the Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi constituency.

The other nomination is another incumbent, North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke councillor Grant Edge.

Nominations close at noon on August 1 ahead of the elections in October.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.