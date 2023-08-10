Mayor calls for roading action

Dan Gordon. Photo: Supplied by Dan Gordon

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon is calling for action on major roading projects in the district.

Gordon has welcomed the National Party’s pledge to deliver the promised Woodend Bypass, while he would like to see the proposed Rangiora eastern link road included in this year’s National Land Transport Programme.

Last week the National Party unveiled a $24 billion transport package, which included the Woodend Bypass as ‘‘a road of national significance’’.

The Woodend Bypass has been in the pipeline for decades, but has been stalled as Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has focused on other transport priorities.

‘‘The Woodend Pegasus area is growing rapidly and already there is over 20,000 vehicles passing through here every day,’’ Gordon said.

‘‘It’s simply not safe for residents, business owners and school children to have to contend with heavy vehicles and traffic at this level.

‘‘Woodend is a community divided by State Highway 1. It is a growing community and residents feel divided by this dangerous stretch of road.’’

The proposed bypass route would turn east at Pine Acres, north of Kaiapoi, bypassing Woodend before rejoining the existing SH1 at the Pegasus roundabout.

Gordon said the council would continue to advocate strongly for investment from Waka Kotahi for other projects in the district.

‘‘There are many pressing road developments such as a replacement of Skew Bridge in east Kaiapoi as well as an eastern Rangiora link road that are required to accommodate a growing population.’’

He said the district was facing significant growth and these infrastructure projects were needed to support planned housing developments.

The eastern link road would provide another link between SH1 and Rangiora, and help ease pressure on the Southbrook business area.

‘‘We are pushing for Waka Kotahi to listen to councils like Waimakariri and invest where the need is.’’

Photo: Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey

At last week’s council meeting, councillors requested staff include the Rangiora eastern link road in the draft National Land Transport Programme.

‘‘We felt it was important that the Rangiora eastern link be included in the draft programme for a funding partnership with Waka Kotahi," Gordon said.

‘‘At the end of the day if it’s not in there, it can’t be considered.’’

The council would seek $375,000 for the 2024/25 financial year, $2.7 million in 2025/26 and a further $325,000 in 2026/27.

The entire project was expected to cost $35 million.

Land for the eastern link road has been designated in the proposed Waimakariri District Plan.

For now the project was in the programme for construction in 2035.

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.