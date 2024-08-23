Mayor puts brakes on congestion charge

Traffic congestion through Ashburton builds up around the Ashburton River bridge on State Highway 1. Photo: LDR

Introducing a congestion charge along State Highway 1 in Ashburton would not fix the town’s traffic problems, the district's mayor says.

The government has announced it will bring in legislation allowing councils to introduce congestion charges in their areas.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said councils will be able to apply to introduce “time-of-use schemes” that are focused on increasing productivity and improving the efficiency of traffic flow.

“Local councils will propose schemes in their region, with the NZ Transport Agency leading the design of the schemes in partnership with councils to provide strong oversight and to ensure motorists benefit from these schemes.”

Any scheme will require approval from government, he said.

But Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown has immediately hit the brakes on the idea, saying it wouldn’t be the right fit.

“I don’t think it would work in Ashburton,” Brown said.

Ashburton’s congestion occurs around the Ashburton/Hakatere River Bridge.

“The times people travel over the bridge are either going from home to work or school or from work and school back home.

“Those times are set, so putting a congestion charge on the bridge at those times would only inconvenience people.

“It would be collecting money and making no difference as people need to travel at those times.”

Congestion charging is aimed at reducing traffic at peak times by incentivising people to avoid peak times if possible, Brown said.

“I think people already do that in Ashburton.

“I don’t think congestion charging will sort our issue.”

He said that the planned second bridge would alleviate some of the congestion along State Highway 1.

Congestion charging could be a tool to raise money for the second bridge but a more likely scenario is introducing a road toll.

“(The Minister) has mentioned it multiple times before and he is not backing down on it,” Brown said.

“He’s said they are going to bring them in and the planned roads of national significance will all be tolled.”

Ashburton’s planned second bridge is listed as a road of regional significance but the Transport Minister has strongly hinted that a toll could be an option to pay for its construction – whether it be on the existing State Highway 1 bridge or the second bridge.

Brown said he “remains neutral on tolls” until it is known how they will be implemented and who it will impact.

“The devil will be in the details as to whether it’s a good fit.

“But these big new infrastructure projects across New Zealand have to be paid for somehow.”

What do councillors think?

Ashburton district councillors were asked if they felt congestion charging would be a good fit in Ashburton, or if a bridge toll was a better option.

Around congestion charging, Tony Todd said: “Let’s wait until we have congestion.”

“At the moment it’s not an issue”. Putting a tolling on one bridge would just divert cars to the non-tolled bridge so “it’s not an option”.

Carolyn Cameron would probably not support congestion charges given cost of living pressures and that it could hurt businesses located in the CBD.

She is “sure a toll will be discussed” in the upcoming bridge conversations.

“I am hoping the government will fund this bridge and the local community will not have to pay a toll to cross this essential piece of National infrastructure.

“In my view, this is a national project and the cost should not fall on local users.”

Richard Wilson is not a fan of congestion charges.

“The new bridge is an essential part of our national roading network and should be funded by all New Zealanders.

“Charges at peak times may result in extra costs to businesses and employees travelling to and from workplaces. We need to increase productivity in New Zealand, not reduce it.”.

Phill Hooper wants to wait and hear what government has to say about funding before giving tolls and congestion charges any thought.

Leen Braam said the region needs the second bridge: ‘‘Not only for Ashburton but also to have a better connection to and for the rest of the country.”

Liz McMillan said that if having a toll is only way the Government would fund the bridge then she supported it, as long as it wasn’t a big cost for ratepayers.

Rob Mackle said he wouldn’t support either option.

There was no response received from Russell Ellis and Lynette Lovett.

By Jonathan Leask

Local democracy reporter