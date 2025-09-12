Mayoral candidate demands speaking rights at meeting

Kaiapoi candidates turned out at the Kaiapoi Club for a debate on Wednesday evening. Henrietta Carroll (left), Natalie Leary, Sandra Stewart, Nathan Atkins, Shona Powell, Tim Bartle, Brent Cairns, Jackie Watson and Prudence Stone. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A Waimakariri mayoral candidate has hit out at the absence of a mayoral debate in Kaiapoi.

Paul Williams, who is challenging Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, attended a candidate’s meeting at the Kaiapoi Club on Wednesday [September 10] expecting to speak.

Mr Williams said he was born in Kaiapoi and believed he had the right to speak.

But meeting organiser, Kaiapoi Promotions Association (KPA) chairperson John Rule said the event was not a mayoral debate.

The meeting was for local Kaiapoi-Woodend ward and Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board candidates.

KPA considered Mr Williams’ request and decided ‘‘no’’.

Mr Rule’s attempts to explain KPA’s position was met with interruptions from a boisterous audience of nearly 50 people.

‘‘This is not a mayoral meeting, this is a meeting for the local candidates and any arguments we are not going to put up with it.’’

Mr Rule said he understood the incumbent mayor, Mr Gordon, had another commitment, so ‘‘it would have been a bit one-sided’’.

He said KPA had offered to organise another event with all the mayoral candidates present.

‘‘KPA has traditionally run meetings only for ward and community board candidates as this is what interests most Kaiapoi residents.’’

KPA rejected social media claims that KPA was ‘‘beholden to the mayor’’.

The association often submitted to the council on behalf of members, he said.

Local Democracy Reporting understands Mr Gordon was attending the Ohoka Residents’ Association annual meeting, a commitment which had been in the mayoral diary for sometime.

He said he was willing to debate Mr Williams, if he is invited to.

Nine candidates put through their paces

Candidates were asked about the council and community board's role in the Kaiapoi community.

Sitting councillor Brent Cairns said the council was actively involved in the community.

‘‘I believe it is all about connecting people and that’s what makes a difference and it drives my decision-making at the table.’’

Woodend-Sefton Community Board chairperson Shona Powell said the focus of community boards was engaging with people and feeding it back to the council.

Asked whether the council should build a community centre in Kaiapoi, Ms Powell said the community needed to demonstrate the need for one, as Pegasus residents have done.

Prudence Stone said Kaiapoi is ‘‘flash’’ compared to when she was growing up, thanks to the earthquake rebuild.

But there were ‘‘deep-seated issues’’ with high rates of depression and family violence, an ageing population and pressure on the council to provide infrastructure, she said.

Former councillor Sandra Stewart said she was concerned about the natural environment and the state of the Kaiapoi River.

She wanted the minimum flow reviewed and is concerned at the nitrate levels.

Natalie Leary said she was concerned at rising rates, affordability of housing and the state of the roads.

Henrietta Carroll said residents need to give their feedback and the community board was best placed to represent local views.

‘‘What is going to be telling is, we live on a flood plain, so what are they (council) going to do next?’’

Community board member Tim Bartle said this year’s rate rise was twice the level of inflation and the council needs to focus on improving efficiency.

‘‘We need to make sure every dollar works hard for Waimakariri.’’

Act Local candidate Nathan Atkins said the council needs to stick to the basics and do them well.

Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board chairperson Jackie Watson said Kaiapoi had come along way during her five terms on the board.

Sitting councillor Philip Redmond and fellow candidates Matt James, Russell Keetley and Abbie Campbell were unable to attend.

Candidate meetings are up to the local community to organise

Mayoral debates are planned at the Mandeville Sports Centre on Tuesday, September 16, and the Oxford Club on September 30.

Greypower North Canterbury also organised a mayoral debate at the Rangiora RSA last week.

At this stage, there is mayoral debate planned in Kaiapoi.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.