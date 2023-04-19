Mayors release plan for Canterbury

Marie Black. Photo: Hurunui District Council

Flood mitigation, immigration and regional transport are priorities for Canterbury’s mayors.The Canterbury Mayoral Forum has released its Plan for Canterbury, identifying its priorities for the next three years.

The mayors will present the plan to government ministers next month, seeking permanent co-investment in flood protection, immigration policies which work for Canterbury and to develop an integrated approach to transport planning.

Marie Black, the forum's deputy chairperson and Hurunui Mayor, said this would be an important opportunity to make ministers aware of the region’s priorities.

‘‘It is particularly important in an election year to ensure ministers are aware of what is needed here in Waitaha.

‘‘Taking a proactive approach and visiting them in the capital with the Plan for Canterbury will be worthwhile as we look to build stronger connections with leadership in central government.’’

The document would also provide a basis for conversation and partnership with Ngāi Tahu, and the business and community sectors.

‘‘We need to be strong advocates for Canterbury and having set out our priorities, we can move forward with these and make the change we want to see across the region,’’ forum chairperson and Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen said.

The mayors were seeking permanent co-investment in flood protection to protect the region’s 78,000km of rivers and streams.

Canterbury had significant infrastructure, universities and research institutes, but the region’s GDP per person lagged behind the national average.

Investment was needed to improve wages, develop skilled jobs and attract skilled workers to fill them.

An estimated $1 billion investment was needed in Canterbury’s transport network over the next decade to support economic development.

For more information about the Plan for Canterbury visit canterburymayors.org.nz/PlanforCanterbury.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.