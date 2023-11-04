MetService lifts warnings, watches for southern regions

Hail fell across large parts of the South Island and as far south as Dunedin. Photo: RNZ/Tess Brunton

The MetService has lifted warnings and watches for parts of the South Island this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch had been in place for Christchurch, Canterbury Plains and Canterbury High Country.

Earlier, severe thunderstorms were reported across Ashburton and Timaru including near Woodbury, Geraldine, Orari and Arundel accompanied by hail and heavy downpours and both areas had warnings in place this afternoon.

It began hailing in Kinmont Park near Dunedin earlier this afternoon. Photo: RNZ/Tess Brunton

The weather front was forecast to move north east and was expected to linger over Geraldine, Ealing, Orari, Arundel and Rangitata Island. Towards the later part of the afternoon they were expected to lie near Timaru, St Andrews, Pereora and the Hunters Hills.

The treacherous weather was expected to continue to affect Canterbury and Christchurch City throughout the afternoon and into the early evening with a risk of localised heavy rain and hail.

The Waitaki River and Rangiora, including near the foothills were also likely to experience heavy rain and hail with a possibility of flash flooding in low lying areas such as rivers and narrow valleys and possible land slips.

The MetService was warning that the thunderstorms could produce up to 20-35mm/h of rain and hail greater than 22mm in diameter which might cause damage to crops and vehicles.

Driving conditions were expected to be hazardous and travellers were warned that there was a chance of small-localised tornadoes due to the thunderstorm activity.