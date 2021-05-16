Family escapes Ashburton house fire

Sunday, 16 May 2021

    A family has escaped a house fire in Ashburton this morning.

    Four fire crews rushed to the scene after reports of a fire at a Chalmers Ave house at 6.20am.

    It's not yet known how the family were alerted to the fire, which appears to have been well-involved in the roof area, but they managed to safely evacuate.

    There have been no injuries.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said firefighters were still on the scene.

    The cause is yet to be determined.

