SH1 closed after truck and motorcycle collide on Rakaia bridge

State Highway 1 is closed near Rakaia after a serious crash between a truck and a motorcycle this morning.

Police said they were responding to the crash which occurred on the Rakaia River Bridge, just south of Christchurch.

"A motorcycle and truck have collided and one person is in a serious condition."

The road is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed from Main Rakaia Rd to Elizabeth Ave.