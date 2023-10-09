Missing 11-year-old boy found ‘safe and well’

Jackson went missing on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Police

A Kaikōura boy who went missing after leaving to go fishing has been found “safe and well”, police have confirmed.

The mother of 11-year-old Jackson had earlier expressed the family’s growing concern after her son hadn’t been seen since yesterday, on Beach Rd about 1.30pm.

Before he was found a district-wide search for was under way, and an appeal to the public was made to come forward with any sightings or information.

Jackson’s mother, Juanita, told NZME this morning that her son had “never done this before” and that disappearing was “not something he would do.

“He has no food, no shoes etc. We are all so worried,” the concerned mum said.

“He’s a very smart child when it comes to the outdoors. It’s very scary because he hasn’t done anything like this ever. Me and his dad are extremely worried.”