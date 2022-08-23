Missing tramper found 'safe and well'

A missing tramper in Canterbury has been found safe and well, police say.

A search operation got under way for a man who failed to return from a day trip on Sunday after being separated from a group while walking back to Benmore Hut.

The man was spotted in a helicopter on Tuesday morning.

There were concerns for his welfare due to the cold weather conditions.

Police today confirmed he had been found and is safe and well.

"Police would like to thank those who assisted in the search effort - including Canterbury-based LandSAR and Canyoning teams, Garden City Helicopters and Christchurch Amateur Radio Emergency Communications," a police spokesperson said.