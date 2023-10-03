Moment motorhome blown across highway caught on dashcam

Dashcam video has captured the shocking moment a gust of wind blew a motorhome across a Canterbury highway yesterday.

The motorhome was a casualty of the wild weather that roared across New Zealand this week.

The video was recorded on State Highway 80, Mount Cook Rd, on Monday and shows other motorists being forced to take evasive action.

Multiple vehicles had pulled to the side of the highway as the strong winds buffeted passing traffic.

The parked motorhome wobbled before tipping onto the tarmac and being pushed into the path of a car that was passing.

“Hope they got the full inclusive insurance,” a commenter noted online.

Police responded to the crash, which was reported just before 2pm.

Both lanes were blocked but the occupants of the vehicle were not uninjured, a police spokesperson said yesterday.

Drivers were warned to be vigilant of high winds in the area and avoid travelling until the weather improved.

The incident came as significantly strong wind gusts of up to 150km/h lashed the South Island.