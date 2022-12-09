More time to make submission on landfill

The timeframe to make a submission on a proposed landfill in North Canterbury has been extended by almost two weeks.

Environment Canterbury and Waimakariri District Council considered two requests to extend the timeframe for the proposal of the landfill at 513 Trig Rd, Woodstock, north-west of Oxford, until February 9, next year.

The February date was declined, but the councils allowed an extension until 5pm on Thursday, December 22.

Both councils considered the extension provides for the interests of the community by giving reasonable opportunity to lodge submissions, while not causing unreasonable delay or prejudice to the applicant.

Submissions were to have closed at 5pm today, Friday, December 8.

Everyone who has lodged a submission will still be able to provide more detailed assessments, supported by technical expert opinions as part of their hearing evidence, which would not be due until mid to late March 2023.

Five resource consent have been lodged with ECan, and one land use consent with the Waimakariri District Council, by Woodstock Quarries Limited for resource consents to expand an existing hard rock quarry and to establish and operate new solid waste management and disposal facility for the disposal of construction and demolition waste, contaminated soils and special wastes at 513 Trig Road, View Hill.

The proposed quarry extension will involve topsoil stripping and aggregate extraction to a depth between five and 50 metres below ground level on up to 14ha.

Blasting is proposed to occur to a minor extent with most excavation being undertaken by large excavators. Crushing and stockpiling of extracted rock will occur within the quarry site.

The proposed landfill operation will be located within quarried areas of the site.

Material transported to the landfill will be in enclosed containers, according to the applications. The material to be disposed of in the landfill will include construction and demolition waste, contaminated soils and special wastes.

• For further information on the proposal go to: www.ecan.govt.nz/do-it-online/resource-consents/notifications-and-submissions/notified-consents/woodstock-quarries-limited/

- By Robyn Bristow

North Canterbury News