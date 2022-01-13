Thursday, 13 January 2022

More trouble for Kaiapoi doctor

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Jonie Girouard is now unable to practise as a doctor. Photo: Newshub via RNZ
    Jonie Girouard is now unable to practise as a doctor. Photo: Newshub via RNZ

    A Kaiapoi doctor no longer registered to practise is now being questioned over her use of an unapproved sugar substitute in her chocolate business.

    Footage of Jonie Girouard issuing bogus exemptions and coaching people on how to use them sparked a Medical Council investigation into the North Canterbury GP in December last year.

    Girouard also runs Jonie G’s Guilt Free Chocolate - a keto, vegan, and diabetes-friendly chocolate range sweetened with the sugar substitute allulose.

    Allulose is not permitted for sale under the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.

    The Ministry for Primary industries has confirmed New Zealand Food Safety is supporting the Waimakariri District Council to look into the business. 
     

    RNZ

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter