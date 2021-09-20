Mother of All Protests on November 21

Laurie Paterson

They are calling it The Mother of All Protests.

Groundswell New Zealand has announced its next protest will be held on Sunday, November 21.

In July, convoys of thousands of tractors and utes took part in the rural group’s national Howl of a Protest event, protesting against what the rural sector says are unworkable government regulations.

Its Enough is Enough message, outlining the group’s concerns, was delivered at the protests, giving the Government a month to address the issues, or it said it would take further action.

For The Mother of All Protests, participants are being asked to travel into their local town, big or small, to be there at 1pm. The Groundswell statement will be played on the radio at 1.35pm.

The group said it was about standing against the unworkable regulations that were impacting the rural sector, saying it was time to unite and force the Government to take notice "and acknowledge the groundswell".

It would also help build momentum towards the Groundswell Gathering that would be held at Parliament in February.

Groundswell co-founder Laurie Paterson said the group had not had any correspondence from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

He believed the November protests would be "bigger and better" than the July event. Truckies wanted to join in which was why a Sunday was chosen as that suited them.

He was confident about the level of support, saying he been talking to many people who were "ready to go and actually want to do something". "People are just so frustrated," he said.

Asked what would happen if there was a change in Covid-19 alert levels, Mr Paterson said they would approach that when needed.

Groundswell’s Can You Hear Us events — where the group called for two minutes’ show of support by horn tooting in support of the campaign for four consecutive Fridays — was affected by lockdown with people unable to travel into towns for it.

The group was also writing to all councils calling for a halt to all Resource Management Act planning processes, citing the significant negative impact zonings such as significant natural areas, wetlands and landscapes were having on people and their property values.

It also called on landowners to decline access for councils or their agents wanting to undertake mapping or information gathering.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has previously said the Government was listening to farmers and had heard the concerns raised.