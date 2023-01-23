Motorcyclist dies in Canterbury crash

A person has died in a motorcycle crash south of Geraldine, police have confirmed.

A spokeswoman said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway (State Highway 79) about 6.15pm yesterday.

The road was closed due to powerlines being down, and diversions were in place last night, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the crash involved a motorcycle.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.

