Friday, 5 August 2022

Updated 3.55 pm

Motorcyclist killed on Kurow highway

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    The road has reopened to one lane this afternoon. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    The road has reopened to one lane this afternoon. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Waitaki Valley, police have confirmed.

    Emergency services were advised of the crash on the Kurow-Duntroon Road (State Highway 83) about 12.40pm today, a spokeswoman said.

    A person died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. 

    The crash had closed SH83, east of the intersection of Eastern Rd, Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised.

    However, by 3.40pm the road had reopened to one lane, with stop-go traffic management in place.

    An ODT reporter at the scene said there was debris scattered over the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail and a roadside paddock from the crash.

    Motorists were advised to expect delays. 

     

     

     

     
     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter