Motorcyclist killed in Lewis Pass crash

    A motorcyclist has died after a crash that blocked Lewis Pass yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said a man died at the scene of the crash on Lewis Pass Rd at 3pm on Tuesday.

    The serious crash unit was called to the single-vehicle incident at Boyle Bluffs, between the Boyle River and Engineers Camp.

    An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the crash.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager Steve Rusbatch said the road was closed following the crash.

    Lewis Pass Rd was still closed last night but has now been reopened.

     

