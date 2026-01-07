Motorist praised for helping return stolen dogs

Nala (left) and Jock were found safe on Monday and returned to their relieved owners. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

A "hero driver" is being praised for helping return two dogs taken in a stolen ute in Central Otago.

Police said the man was travelling along State Highway 79 towards Fairlie in Canterbury on Monday morning when he saw a man on a bike with two dogs.

The man stopped and offered to drive the rider and the dogs to Fairlie.

But along the way, he became concerned that the dogs, a huntaway cross and blue heeler, could be those that were in the ute stolen from an Ōmakau property on Saturday.

Sergeant Cath Hone said the man continued to Fairlie but stopped outside a vet clinic where he called police.

"The male got out, but our hero driver kept the dogs - Jock and Nala.

"Constable Brad Morton immediately dispatched from Lake Tekapo, along with a Timaru unit, and the male was located and arrested."

Blue heeler Nala and huntaway cross Jock were in a ute stolen from an Ōmakau property on Saturday. Photo: NZ Police

Hone said police wanted to thank the man for his actions and keeping the dogs safe.

"We also want to thank Aorangi Veterinary Services in Fairlie for promptly jumping into action when they got to call from police to assist with the dogs - allowing officers to focus on locating the male."

A 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody to reappear in Timaru District Court on January 13.

He is facing charges related to driving, burglary and theft of stock.

The owners of Jock and Nala say they are "beyond thrilled" to have the dogs back.