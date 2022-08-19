'Multiple people involved' in Selwyn crash

Emergency services have been called to a serious two-car crash involving many people in Canterbury, police say.



In a statement, police said the crash happened in Main South Rd (State Highway 1), in Selwyn District, about 9.30pm today.

One of the vehicles crashed into a tree.

"There are multiple people involved and initial indications are there are serious injuries."

The northbound lane is blocked, and traffic management is being put in place at the scene.