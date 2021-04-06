New lots in planned Waimak Bridge Business Park on the market

The lots are for sale with titles due from September. Photo: Bayleys

Twelve bare land development sites in an expanding industrial estate north of Christchurch have been placed on the market.

The new industrial precinct at Kainga near the Waimakariri River will be known as the 'Waimak Bridge Business Park'. It sits next to to State Highway 1 and will be accessed off Empire Rd in an area zoned Industrial Heavy.

Real estate agency Bayleys says the sections for sale within the new business park range in size from 1886 sq m up to 10,488 sq m. The zoning allows for industrial-related activities - with high levels of noise and heavy vehicle movements - to be conducted in the area, along with the storage and use of hazardous substances and products.

Four of the sections would have prominent frontage onto State Highway 1, and be visible to about 48,000 vehicles passing daily, while a fifth corner site sits on the apex of the motorway off-ramp and Main North Rd. The other five proposed adjoining sections will also have frontage onto Main North Rd.

Under the development blueprint for the burgeoning industrial hub, Empire Rd will be extended to run through the middle of the estate and link up to the Main North Rd arterial route, increasing connectivity for the properties being sold. The new road’s width will vary between 12-14m, with 2m of landscaped shrub, tree or grass verge plantings, and the installation of street lighting.

The selection of freehold sections at 27 Empire Rd is now being marketed for sale through Bayleys Canterbury.

Photo: Bayleys

Salesperson Jeremy Speight said individual land titles were expected to be issued later this year, with building work commencing immediately after. They will be priced at $240+GST per sq m for plots ranging in size from a 1886 sq m site, up to the biggest 10,488 sq m landholding.

“The configuration and size of the sections for sale offers buyers a virtual ‘blank canvas’ to work from – with the option of purchasing multiple adjoining sites if a bigger footprint is required,” said Speight.

“The sites could appeal to both owner-occupiers and investors looking to develop premises for tenanting. For example, the location is prime for the construction of terraced warehouse units suitable for tradies such as plumbers, electricians, builders and service technicians requiring small storage space and minimal office amenities.

“Alternatively, warehousing could just as easily also be constructed to service larger manufacturing-related tenants.”

He said utility services will be provided to each site as part of the Waimak Bridge Business Park development phase. Water bores can be sunk on all plots – with the developer making a $7000 contribution towards the cost of drilling.

Photo: Bayleys

Speight said the developers of Waimak Bridge Business Park had invested significantly into the offsite stormwater and sewer infrastructure to enable a consent to be granted for offsite stormwater discharge.

“As a consequence, a discount of 92 per cent on stormwater development contributions has been secured for section purchasers – valid for what is expected to be 10 years from the time owners apply for building consent,” he said.

Access to Kainga from central Christchurch has recently been improved with the 12km extension of State Highway 1 significantly reducing commuting times. Existing companies operating in the immediate vicinity around 27 Empire Rd within Kainga include a multitude of home building and construction services firms, said Speight.

“As Christchurch city’s metropolitan urban boundary has continually expanded to the north over the past decade, so too have both the activities and presence of industrial activity based companies. Now leading the move north, Kainga is the next geographic extension of the city’s industrial precincts,” he said.

“As a brownfield development, land at Waimak Bridge Business Park on a per square metre rate is considerably cheaper than existing industrial precincts closer to the city centre.”

Find out more information on the listing here.