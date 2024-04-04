New tourist attractions planned for alpine town

The Hurunui District Council is proposing to turn the former soldiers’ block on the former Queen Mary Hospital site at Hanmer Springs into a museum. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The alpine resort of Hanmer Springs is looking to add a museum and sporting development to its growing list of attractions.

The proposal could see the development of a sports field and pavilion on the former Queen Mary Hospital site.

Plans to turn the Soldiers' Block on the site into a museum are also progressing.

‘‘It will be absolutely brilliant,’’ Hanmer Springs-based Hurunui district councillor Cr Tom Davies said.

‘‘It will be a real point of interest that shows Hanmer means business, and it will attract huge numbers.’’

The southern part of the former hospital site, and the existing Hanmer Springs Sports Reserve are earmarked for residential and commercial development.

Sports fields are proposed in the tree-lined grounds at Hanmer Springs’ former Queen Mary Hospital site. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Aimed at putting the town on the map, The Hurunui District Council will consult on the proposal as part of its 2024/34 Long Term Plan.

It has signed an agreement with Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura (Ngāti Kurī) and Ngāi Tahu Property, after buying the southern nine hectare site in October last year.

Council already owned the northern area where the Soldiers Block is sited.

The block was opened in 1916 to rehabilitate soldiers returning from World War 1, and was later used as a drug and alcohol treatment facility.

The council has already announced a $3.1 million project to upgrade the Soldiers’ Block, which is being funded by a Lotteries grant, $1.5 million from the Government’s Better Off funding, and council funding.

Plans are being developed to turn it into a museum in partnership with Weta Workshop, which will require a further $5 million to raised.

The council has budgeted $400,000 to build the new sports pavilion, and is likely to seek external funding.

The site development will be debt funded and offset through property sales.

Cr Davies said the trees in the former hospital grounds will create an ‘‘absolutely beautiful’’ backdrop for the new sports facility.

‘‘It won’t be a first class sports venue, but if we can develop a tier two sports centre we could attract some of the bigger rugby and netball teams to come and have training camps and exhibition games.’’

Pre-season rugby matches between Canterbury and Tasman are already played in Hanmer Springs.

Cr Davies said the grounds are also ideal for a concert venue.

‘‘We generally only have one big concert a year, but if we have the facilities, there is no reason why we couldn’t have one a month.’’

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura is also planning to build a wharenui on the site.

‘‘I think it is really exciting Ngāti Kurī is involved in the project and intends to put a wharenui on the site,’’ Cr Davies says.

‘‘It is quite incredible that there is no marae in Hurunui.’’

The southern part of the site contains a spiritual garden of significance to Ngāti Kuri and will be retained.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.