No plans to cull pigeon population

A pigeon purge in Ashburton’s CBD is not on the council’s agenda because the population has already been reduced from a previous collaborative approach.Ashburton Event Centre general manager Roger Farr aired frustration at the financial burden of cleaning up after the birds and believes others in the South Canterbury town's CBD will feel the same with an opportunity for a combined effort to better control them.

But Ashburton District Council's compliance and development group manager, Jane Donaldson, said it had already led such an effort and successfully reduced the population.

Donaldson said that in 2014 the council was approached by local businesses, including the event centre, concerned with feral pigeons fouling buildings.

“Although pest control is not technically one of our official functions, we agreed to coordinate arrangements to control pigeons on behalf of those business operators in the CBD who agreed to be part of the initiative,” she said.

“The arrangements set in place involved a pest control contractor caging and relocating some 2300 pigeons.

“At the end of those arrangements, various businesses entered into their own agreements with pest control contractors for onward pigeon-proofing and control of their own buildings.”

Those individual efforts have kept the pigeon population in check, she believed.

“Currently, the overall population of pigeons is much lower than at various other times over the past few years.”

The Ashburton District Council says the pigeon problem isn't it bad as it once was, but businesses in the CBD are tired of cleaning up the mess. PHOTO JONATHAN LEASK

Pigeons are not declared pests in the Canterbury Regional Pest Management Plan 2018-2038, which means there are no statutory responsibilities for anyone to control pigeons.

Because of that, and the previous work to reduce the population, the council does not see it necessary to intervene again.

“It is considered that the reduced number of pigeons currently seen in the CBD does not justify the need or cost for a further unified approach while businesses continue to address proofing and control of their own buildings and periodic work to control numbers continues.”

The council is undertaking its own prevention and control methods at the new $56.75 million library, Te Pātaka a kā Tuhituhi, and civic centre, Te Waharoa a Hine Paaka.

The council is using laser lights during the construction phase of the project, Donaldson said, while “various options and technology used for pigeon control and proofing is being investigated”.

Pigeon droppings and feathers can carry a variety of diseases, the droppings can corrode and damage surfaces and nests can clog gutters and drains.

Corny solution

The council has ruled out leading a collaborative approach to control pigeons but there is an existing one that local businesses and property owners could tap into.

The Feral Pigeon Working Group is a group including several organisations that are impacted by pigeons in the wider Christchurch area and are planning to control pigeons using feeders strategically positioned in key places.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson said the understanding is the feeders contain corn laced with a medicinal intestinal drug which, once eaten, acts as a contraceptive.

“Over time this is known to dramatically reduce the feral pigeon population.

“This approach has proven successful overseas and the group is going through the channels of approval to try and get this over the line here.”

Ashburton Event Centre general manager Roger Farr said he was aware of the method that is in the process of gaining approval, and in the meantime, had a new contractor working on its pigeon population problem.

He noted that a large number of the feral pigeons enjoyed a safe haven down at the Ashburton/Hakatere bridges. There they are near the nesting site of the nationally critical Tarāpuka/black-billed gulls which restricts control methods.

ECan reports that the Tarāpuka are not nesting close to the State Highway 1 bridge this year - potentially an impact of flood activity in the riverbed over the last two years - but “they are likely to return to the site in the future.”

- By Jonathan Leask

Local Democracy reporter