Nonagenarian nabs bridge tourney glory

Waimate resident Eileen Fake gained the top score at the Oamaru Bridge Club’s 60th jubilee last weekend with her bridge partner Julie Lilley. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

It was a big occasion when the Oamaru Bridge Club held its 60th jubilee.

But what made it even bigger was the sheer audacity of Eileen Fake, a 99-year-old from Waimate who breezed into town with her bridge partner, Julie Lilley, and secured the top score on the Friday night to steal the show, surprising many locals.

"I was astonished," a humble Mrs Fake, who is no stranger to winning bridge tournaments, said about last weekend’s win.

"I’ll keep playing as long as I’ve got breath in my body."

The nonagenarian did not take up bridge until she was in her mid-50s.

That, however, has given her more than four decades’ experience with the popular four-player, trick-taking, card game.

"I started in 1980 ... I had just retired and it was one of those things I took up," Mrs Fake.

Oamaru Bridge Club vice-president Junelle Edmonds said Mrs Fake was an excellent bridge player and an outstanding example of the benefits of the game. "Bridge is great for brain activity and warding off dementia," Ms Edmonds said.

"Eileen’s really sharp, amazing for her age, a lovely lady."

Mrs Fake grew up in Chesterfield, England, and met her future husband in New Zealand when here on a teacher exchange in 1957.

After their daughter was born in Dunedin, the family returned to England.

Mr Fake, who worked as a travelling salesman, died in a road accident in 1977.

Mrs Fake returned to New Zealand and settled in Waimate in 1998 to be closer to her daughter, who had resettled in New Zealand.

"I often play bridge with my daughter. We’ll be playing again tonight."

Luck played a big part in her long and healthy life, she said.

"I’ve had one or two illnesses but nothing that’s life-threatening. I’ve been very lucky ... I just put one foot in front of the other each day."

Mrs Fake said she came from a family of card players and enjoyed the challenge of the game.

She plays bridge at least twice a week, mostly in Waimate and regularly gets down to Oamaru.

"We go down Friday afternoons to Oamaru, occasionally, as it’s nice to play with more tables."

Over the years she has won several tournaments, in England and in New Zealand, including a trophy for best individual player.

Mrs Fake credits her bridge partner, Mrs Lilley, for their win at last weekend’s tournament.

"The fact we came top out of 18 tables at the Oamaru Bridge Club jubilee is mainly due to my partner ... She’s a very good player."

Mrs Fake has no plans to stop playing bridge and plans on being back in Oamaru again sometime soon.

- By Jules Chin