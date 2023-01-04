North Canterbury school principals move on

Many North Canterbury schools have seen a changing of the guard this year.

Around 15 school principals across the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts have announced their retirement or started new roles over the last 12 months.

A principal and board of trustees support advocate Simon Green says it is a high number but not surprising.

"I don’t think it is a cause for concern, but you have to take notice that principals are thinking about their work/life balance.

"Traditionally in North Canterbury, people stayed in a job a long term, but those days are gone and people are more willing to move and take on new roles."

A former principal, Mr Green now works as a leadership advisor with Evaluation Associates supporting principals and boards of trustees across Otago and Canterbury.

He is also the Rangiora High School board of trustees chairperson.

Around half of the North Canterbury appointments this year are first time principals, but Mr Green says they are well supported with strong networks.

Principals like Bruce Kearney (Rangiora High School), Brian Price (Swannanoa), Stuart Priddy (Loburn) and Jason Miles (Kaiapoi North) are experienced and provide good leadership, he says.

Among the first-time principals are Matt Barlow at Amuri Area School and John McBride at Hanmer Springs School.

Barlow stepped up in term four, having been deputy principal at Middleton Grange School in Christchurch for the last eight years.

He previously taught at Rangiora New Life School.

"I have had the benefit of having some pretty amazing school principals making a difference in their schools and in their communities.

"I had a good principal at Middleton Grange and I thought, ‘that’s something I could do’.’’

Barlow said it was important for principals to have a passion for children and for supporting their staff.

McBride returned to New Zealand earlier this year after four years working in Panama, coaching and mentoring teachers.

He was looking for a deputy principal role in Christchurch, until he saw the position at Hanmer Springs School advertised.

"I am happy things have worked out this way.

"I’m loving the job. It is a beautiful little school with views of the hills and forest and it is a fantastic community.

"I am the fifth principal the school has had in the last six years, but I am hoping to be here for at least five years.

"The school has had a lot of instability, so I want to give it some stability."

At age 37, McBride believed he was one of the youngest principals in the country.

Andrew Retallick returned to his old school, Woodend School, as principal in term four.

He spent 17 years living in the North Island, including 12 years as principal at three different schools ranging in size from 35 pupils and three staff to 200 pupils and 16 staff.

"Now I have 40 staff. ‘‘It (Woodend) is a huge school compared to when I was here.

"I have a passion for education and leading teachers and children and of being part of a wider community.

"It is really important that we have that community feel because that has been lost in other parts of New Zealand."

Retallick says education is changing and the job of a principal has become more complex.

"It is not just about growing teachers and pupils, there are social needs too.

"Those community needs were not so apparent a few years ago."

Other principal appointments in North Canterbury this year include: Amberley School (Antony Criglington), Clarkville School (Kris Barlow), North Loburn School (Trina Shepherd), Te Kura o Tuahiwi (Dot Singh) and West Eyreton School (Lisa Duff).

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

-Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air