Man to appear in court over Amberley fire

    A picture of the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Supplied / Hurunui District Council
    A picture of the blaze near Amberley yesterday. Photo: Supplied / Hurunui District Council
    A man is due in court today in connection with yesterday's massive fire in Amberley, north of Christchurch.

    Forty-five firefighters were called out from across the region as a massive pile of tyres went up in flames, while nearby residents were warned of toxic smoke.

    The man, 63, is charged with arson and due in the Christchurch District Court today.

    Nobody else is being sought in relation to the fire, police said.

    The "very, very hot" fire was at the site of the Amberley tyre stockpile which has been controversial over the years.

    Environment Canterbury had been working closely with the Hurunui District Council to ensure the removal of the pile in recent times.

    FENZ Area Commander Dave Berry said "quite a few thousand tyres" were on fire.

     

     

