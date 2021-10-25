Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Kaiapoi

A pedestrian has been critically hurt after being struck by a truck in the Waimakariri District, in Canterbury.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on State Highway 1 in Kaiapoi.

Motorists are being told that traffic is now heavy in the area and continues to build as a result of the crash.

"Diversions are in place. However, motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible," a police statement said.

Road authorities said the incident is near William St and people are being urged to delay their journey.