North Otago bridge to close tonight

A North Otago bridge on State Highway 1 will close tonight for emergency repairs.
Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised this afternoon that repairs are needed at Big Kuri Creek Bridge, north of Hampden.
Drivers on the highway north of Hampden will have about an hour’s wait from 9pm, said Jennifer McLean, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi, Coastal Otago.
“We have picked the quietest time of the day for traffic but acknowledge it will affect some evening drivers. If people can avoid this part of SH1 tonight after 9pm, that would be very helpful.”
It needs to be temporarily repaired with fresh rock placed around the abutments to prevent further damage until a permanent repair can be done.
Traffic using the bridge today is being managed at 30km/h to reduce the potential for further damage ahead of tonight’s work.
Once the temporary repair is completed, the bridge speed will be kept at 30km/ hour with Stop/Go traffic management used.
Mrs McLean said the crew would be working as efficiently as possible to get the rock replaced tonight and thanked all road users for their patience.