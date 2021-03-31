Not following advice led to win

FMG Young Farmer of the Year Aorangi Regional winner Dale McAlwee, of Pendarves Young Farmers Club. PHOTO SUPPLIED

First-time competitor Dale McAlwee, of Pendarves Young Farmers Club, has been crowned Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Jason Erasmus, of Mackenzie Young Farmers, was second and Lachlan Angland, of Pendarves Young Farmers, third, at the event at the Methven A and P show, followed by the quiz section in the Mt Hutt Memorial Hall.

Mr McAlwee was feeling the pressure knowing he was heading to the grand final in Christchurch in July.

"Feeling a bit stressed thinking about what’s to come. I got some advice from previous winners before coming here, and it was to not win because you learn more, so I didn’t really follow that," he quipped.

He is an assistant manager at Singletree Dairies, a 2500 cow farm, at Pendarves. He felt his job prepared him for a lot of what the competition threw at him, in particular his experience with the people and health and safety side of the competition.

"Working on such a large operation has given me a good base of knowledge around everything, especially the people aspect of farming, which really helped me."

In the lead-up to July, Mr McAlwee will be juggling a busy time on the farm with his grand final preparation, but he was looking forward to the challenge.

"I didn’t expect to win ... I came in with zero expectations, so I think I need to focus on relaxing a bit and getting as prepared as I can before the grand finals. I’ve got a good base of farming experience to fall back on," he said.