Objection lodged as application delayed

An artist’s impression of the proposed waste-to-energy plant near Glenavy. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The company behind the energy-from-waste plant in Glenavy has formally lodged an objection to a delay in its resource consent application and is hoping for a speedy resolution.

South Island Resource Recovery Ltd (SIRRL), the joint venture company proposing to build the $350 million plant at Glenavy, known as Project Kea, said in a statement it had lodged an objection to Environment Canterbury (ECan) and the Waimate District Council (WDC)’s decision to reject its second Resource Management Act consent application, deeming it incomplete.

But it wants the processing of the objection to be put on hold.

Environment Canterbury has said it believes it has acted appropriately.

The councils had rejected the consent application because it did not include a cultural impact assessment, which SIRRL said it had already started.

SIRRL said in the statement yesterday it requested the councils put the processing of the objection on hold pending further discussions with mana whenua about the completion of the cultural impact assessment (CIA), which were already under way.

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said the importance of a CIA had never been questioned by SIRRL and that this was about the process the councils had chosen to take.

"Just before Christmas, the councils told SIRRL that they acknowledged the resubmitted application has ‘addressed many of the matters raised in the previous application regarding adverse effects of the discharges to air, stormwater and wastewater’," he said.

"However, the councils said that neither would accept the application for processing unless it was accompanied by a CIA prepared by mana whenua.

"Last night, SIRRL made the decision to lodge an objection and immediately emailed the decision to Te Runanga o Waihao chairperson Graeme Lane, as mana whenua, and their planning team Aukaha, who are currently working with SIRRL’s project team on the CIA. This was also copied to the iwi chairs of both Te Runanga o Arowhenua and Te Runanga o Moeraki."

The objection was lodged with the two councils yesterday to meet the regulatory deadline.

"SIRRL’s application is fully compliant with the RMA, so that its application was complete to enable the councils to begin the assessment process. The objection seeks to require the councils to proceed with the proper analysis according to law.

"This also means that the CIA can be completed and provided to the councils as soon as practicable.

"The detailed application, which includes scientific evidence, documents and reports, should begin to be processed by the councils so formal analysis, consideration and the crucial public consultation stages could soon commence.

"SIRRL also requested that, despite today’s lodgement, the objection is to be placed on hold to enable further discussions with mana whenua to see if an agreement can be reached about how to accommodate the councils’ requirements."

Environment Canterbury said in a statement yesterday it maintained that due to the size and complexity of this project, the CIA was required in order to fulfil the requirements of the Resource Management Act (RMA).

It would now follow the objection process under the RMA.

SIRRL had asked for the objection to be heard by an independent commissioner.

ECan said if its decision to return the revised application was upheld, SIRRL could then choose to accept it or appeal to the Environment Court.

If the decision was dismissed, ECan confirmed it would start processing the company’s consents.