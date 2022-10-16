One dead, 5 injured in Ashburton crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died and five others are injured after a car collided with a tree in Ashburton.
The single-vehicle crash in Gardiners Rd was reported just after 7.30pm yesterday, police said.
Five people in the vehicle were transported to hospital - two in a critical condition and three in a serious condition.
Police said the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out.