One dead, one critically injured in Rakaia River quad bike incident

The Rakaia River. File photo: Steve Terry

A woman has died following a water incident at the Rakaia River mouth in Canterbury this afternoon.

Another person is in critical condition.

Around 1pm emergency services responded to the south side of the Rakaia River mouth, following reports a group had become stuck in the river after attempting to cross on quad bikes.

Police told RNZ that "several people have received injuries, and we are assisting them at the scene currently."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, and Hato Hone St John responded, with the assistance of a member of the public in a private vessel.

Of the six people recovered, one person was located deceased and one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

