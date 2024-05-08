One dead, three injured in Burnham house fire

One person has died and three people are injured after a house fire in Burnham, just outside of Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the blaze on Toanui St in the Selwyn district about 2.10am on Wednesday.

The house was well ablaze when crews arrived.

About 40 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and crews remained at the scene this morning.

A scene guard was in place and enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition and is understood to have now died.

Hato Hone St John transported two other people to hospital in a moderate condition.

Police confirmed one person has died after the fire.

Firefighters are also working to contain another house fire in Rangiora, north of Christchurch, in Waimakariri District.

FENZ were called to the scene about 4am and found the property ablaze. The house was unoccupied at the time.

The blaze was under control, but firefighters were still working to fully extinguish the fire, FENZ said.