Wednesday, 27 December 2023

One dead, two injured in Prebbleton crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A person has died after a crash in Canterbury on Boxing Day.

    Police said two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash in Birchs Rd in Prebbleton, in the Selwyn District, about 6pm yesterday.

    The road was closed for several hours with diversions in place, but has since reopened.

    An investigation into the crash is continuing. 

    Six people have now died since the official road toll  period that runs  from December 22 until January 5.

    They include another person who died in Canterbury following a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton outside Ashburton, on Christmas morning.

