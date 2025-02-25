One person airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after SH7 crash

One person has been airlifted to hospital and a section of Weka Pass Rd (State Highway 7) in Canterbury is closed after a serious crash this afternoon.

The road was still closed at 4pm on Tuesday south of Timpendean Rd after the single-vehicle crash about 2pm.

A detour is currently in place for southbound road users via Waikari Valley Rd, Scargill Valley Rd, SH1 and back to SH7.

Northbound motorists will continue on SH1, turn left onto Scargill Valley Rd and Waikari Valley Rd, then back to SH7.

Hato Hone St John sent a helicopter and ambulance to the scene. One injured person in a moderate condition was taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said motorists should avoid the area if possible.

It said Weka Pass Rd is expected to remain closed for "a few hours" this afternoon while the serious crash unit examines the scene.