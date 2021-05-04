Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Updated 8.00 am

One reported dead after North Canterbury crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    3bkb2hlpm4gl2tyr52atts72cy.jpg

    Emergency services were called to the scene on Tram Rd at about 7.29am. Photo: George Heard
    Emergency services were called to the scene on Tram Rd at about 7.29am. Photo: George Heard
    The Herald has reported a person has died and another is trapped after a two-vehicle collision in North Canterbury.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on Tram Rd about 7.29am on Tuesday.

    A St John spokesman said the service is still at the scene and could not comment on the extent of the injuries.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said its staff are at the scene trying to extricate a person from a vehicle.

    yu5xy7wcploy3lojao7u5x4b3e.jpg

    Emergency services were called to the scene on Tram Rd about 7.29am. Photo: George Heard
    Emergency services were called to the scene on Tram Rd about 7.29am. Photo: George Heard
    Two appliances from Kaiapoi and one from Rangiora are in attendance.

    A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

    "Anything further will be issued proactively when we are able to."

     

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter