One reported dead after North Canterbury crash

3bkb2hlpm4gl2tyr52atts72cy.jpg Emergency services were called to the scene on Tram Rd at about 7.29am. Photo: George Heard

The Herald has reported a person has died and another is trapped after a two-vehicle collision in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tram Rd about 7.29am on Tuesday.

A St John spokesman said the service is still at the scene and could not comment on the extent of the injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said its staff are at the scene trying to extricate a person from a vehicle.

Two appliances from Kaiapoi and one from Rangiora are in attendance.

A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

"Anything further will be issued proactively when we are able to."