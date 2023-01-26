One seriously injured after truck and two cars collide in Canterbury

Photo: File

One person has been seriously injured after a truck and two vehicles collided in North Canterbury.

Emergency services responded to the three-vehicle crash on Carters Rd (State Highway 1), Amberley, about 10.30am on Thursday.

St John said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

Three other people were treated at the scene.

Police and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to expect delays.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said SH1 between Bank St and Grays Rd had been reduced to 30km/h from about noon following the crash.

"Please take extra care when passing the crash site.

"Stop/go traffic management will be required for a short period of time to enable vehicle removal."