Orange ballot boxes to make postal voting easier in Canterbury district

Voting papers from any neighbouring district would be accepted in Waimakariri ballot boxes. Photo: NZ ELECTORAL COMMISSION

Orange ballot boxes are expected to pop up around North Canterbury later this year.

Waimakariri District Council deputy electoral officer Sarah Nichols said orange ballot boxes would be deployed around the district in September and October to make it easier for people to vote in this year's local government elections.

''We are still finalising the locations, but we are intending to have more than we did last time.

''With less post boxes around, we want to make sure people are able to have their say.''

She said voting papers from any neighbouring district would be accepted in Waimakariri ballot boxes ''as they all end up in the same place''.

Christchurch-based electionz.com runs the elections for several councils around the country, including the Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura districts.

Nominations open on Friday July 4, with 35 positions up for grabs in Waimakariri - including mayor, 10 councillors and 24 community board members.

In Hurunui, nominations will be accepted for mayor, 10 councillors and community board members in Hanmer Springs, south ward (including Amberley) and the Cheviot Licensing Trust.

Nominations will also be accepted for two councillors in Environment Canterbury's North Canterbury constituency.

Nichols said there were more than 80 candidates in the Waimakariri district in 2022, with contests required for all positions.

''It will be interesting how many come forward. We are certainly encouraging people from all walks of life and ages to stand for their community.''

She said she hoped recent publicity about online abuse of female politicians would not deter too many people from standing.

''It is certainly a factor for people to consider. Abuse can range from texts or emails, it can be keyboard warriors and in-person and none of it is acceptable behaviour.

''We hope it is a clean campaign with issues being debated, rather than personal traits.''

Nichols said there had not been too many issues with candidate nominations not complying with the rules in the past.

Candidates need to submit a passport sized photo with their 150 word profile.

The photo need to be of your head and shoulders, with no sunglasses, no hat and not accompanied by whānau, pets, friends or kissing a baby.

Candidates must be a New Zealand citizen. You do not need to reside in the district(s) you choose to stand in - but your two nominees do.

If you or your partner hold a contract of more than $25,000 for your local council you cannot stand, unless you have prior approval from the Auditor-General.

Nominations close at 12pm on Friday August 1, and no late nominations are accepted.

Once nominations close, you were on the ballot paper, Nichols said.

Voting papers are posted out from September 9, with voting closing at 12pm on Saturday October 11.

A telephone dictation service is available from the Electoral Commission to assist those who are unable to read the voting papers.

In the event a candidate passes away after nominations close, as in the Port Waikato electorate in the 2023 general election, a by-election will need to be held.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.