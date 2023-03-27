Pair charged after armed raid in Oamaru

Photo: ODT files

Two people are facing firearms and drugs charges after an armed police raid in Oamaru.

Acting Detective Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said police carried out a pre-planned search warrant at a property in Tees St on Friday.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He appeared in Timaru District Court on Saturday and was due to reappear in Oamaru District Court on April 5.

A 26-year-old woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

She was due to appear in Oamaru District Court on Wednesday.

Police, including the Dunedin Armed Offender Squad, police negotiators and dog units assisted in the search warrant, Acting Det Sgt Woodbridge said.

"We would like to thank the Oamaru community for their assistance."

Police said the were committed to keeping our community safe by disrupting and preventing crime.

"Anyone who has concerns about organised crime, criminal activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community, is urged to contact police."

Reports can be made online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org