Pair facing weapons charges

Two men are facing weapons charges after being arrested in Ashburton.

Police said a 28-year-old and a 34-year-old were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges including possessing an offensive weapon and unlawfully carrying an offensive weapon.

Further charges relating to other offending was likely.

Police said they stopped a vehicle reported to be acting suspiciously at the intersection of Walnut Ave and East St about 10pm yesterday and found a number of number of weapons inside.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said it was a good result.

"I would like to thank members of the public for supporting local police by providing quality and timely information.

“Police are entering into dialogue with the parties involved, making arrests and putting offenders before the court wherever necessary.”

Communities were encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour to police on 111 immediately, or 105 after the fact.