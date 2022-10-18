Pair rescued from beach after driving off cliff

The vehicle drove off a grass lay-by over a seven-metre-high cliff down on to the beach. PHOTO: SALLY RAE

Two people have escaped without serious injury after a vehicle drove off a seven-metre-high cliff in Kakanui last night.

Police said they were notified about 9:30pm of a vehicle crash on Beach Rd, near Gees Rd Kakanui, in the Waitaki District.

A vehicle had driven off a grass lay-by over a seven-metre-high cliff down on to the beach with the tide and seas just reaching the vehicle.

The two occupants were stranded on a small gravel beach, surrounded by high wet cliffs.

Cliff Rescue members from the Otago Search and Rescue squad were dispatched from Dunedin, as well as Cliff Rescue members from the Dunedin Fire Service.

The rescue helicopter from Dunedin with its winch crew who arrived and conducted a winch operation in the dark to rescue the two occupants of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Oamaru Hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was checked and released without injury.

Police said they were continuing to investigate how the crash occurred.