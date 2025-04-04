Pedestrian killed outside Canterbury pie shop 'a personal friend to many'

Police have released the name of the man who died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road outside a Canterbury pie shop this week.

He was Robert Alexander McKinley, 66, from Ikamatua.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 73 (the West Coast Rd) between Malvern Hills Rd and Duke St about 6.40am on Tuesday.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, the World Famous Sheffield Pie Shop said the victim was a customer who had been crossing the road at the time he was hit.

"One of our customers tragically lost their life while crossing the road near our shop," the post read.

"Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and loved ones - and to everyone in our community who may be feeling the weight of this loss."

Police said on Friday the crash remained under investigation.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Stuff reported McKinley had worked for transport company Wareing Group Ltd for several years.

Its general manager Gary Sheridan told Stuff McKinley was a valued member of staff “and a personal friend to many”.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of his death in these tragic circumstances and we offer our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues," Sheridan said.