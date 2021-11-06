Pedestrian seriously injured in Rakaia

A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on State Highway 1 in Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Rakaia about 6.30am.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle and initial indications were that a person had been seriously injured.

State Highway 1 at the intersection of Pendarves Rakaia Rd had been closed and traffic management was in place. Diversions had been put in place at Elizabeth Ave in Rakaia and at Somerton Rd near Chertsey.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible, the spokeswoman said.

The police Serious Crash Unit was investigating.