Person critically injured in Canterbury workplace incident

Photo: Supplied - Canterbury Air Rescue

Worksafe is investigating an incident at a Canterbury property on Monday involving a forestry worker.

A person was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to Chapmans Boundary Rd in West Eyreton about 12.15pm.

St John said the injured person had been flown to Christchurch Hospital, after responding with a helicopter, two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance.

The fatality rate in forestry is about 20 times higher than the average across all sectors.